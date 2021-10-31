Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Kansas sophomore Jalen Wilson was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday morning, according to Glenn Kinley and Tiffany Littler of KSNT.com.

The Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell shared a statement from Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self: "We are aware of the incident involving Jalen Wilson last night, and are disappointed in his decisions. We are looking into the situation as we speak and will determine potential consequences with him once we have the rest of the details."

Per Newell, a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office observed a driver "not maintaining a proper lane" at 1:48 a.m. CT. Officers pulled Wilson over and asked him to perform field sobriety tests, and he was subsequently taken into custody.

The Denton, Texas, native was released after posting a $250 bond.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020-21, Wilson averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 29 appearances. He shot 41.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6'8" forward explored his NBA draft prospects over the summer and opted to return to Kansas for the 2021-22 season. Heading into the year, he was one of 20 players placed on the preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award.

The Jayhawks host Emporia State on Wednesday in an exhibition before tipping off the regular season Nov. 9 against Michigan State.