Dolphins' Brian Flores: I'm Worried About Players, Not Job Security Amid 1-7 Start

The Miami Dolphins are in last place in the AFC East at 1-7, but head coach Brian Flores is more concerned about his players than his job security.

"I'm just worried about the players," Flores told reporters after Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "I'm worried about getting them better, helping them improve. So no [I'm not worried about job security]."

Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN noted Flores met with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier following the loss but explained he always does so after games.

While the Dolphins were just 5-11 in Flores' first season as the head coach in 2019, they appeared to turn the corner last year on the way to a 10-6 record. They fell just short of the playoffs but seemed to be on the right track.

They remained on the right track with a victory over the New England Patriots to start the season, but things have derailed with seven straight losses.

It's reached a point that Dolphins great Larry Csonka called for a rebuild on Twitter:

Flores is now 16-24 through 40 games for the Dolphins and hasn't inspired much confidence during the recent losing streak. Perhaps last season's impressive performance will buy him some time as the team looks to turn things around with an eye on the future.

He doesn't seem particularly worried about his job status, but he will likely be under the spotlight in the second half of the season.

The Dolphins have winnable games remaining against the Houston Texans, New York Jets (twice) and New York Giants, and how they perform during those could determine whether Flores is still the head coach in 2022.