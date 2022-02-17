Suns' Chris Paul to Undergo MRI on Hand Injury Suffered vs. Rockets

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will undergo an MRI on Thursday after injuring his right hand in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Paul appeared to suffer the injury in the third quarter, and he ended up getting ejected for making contact with a referee.

Paul has shown impressive durability since joining the Suns, appearing in 70 of 72 games for the team last year while averaging over 30 minutes per game for the 16th straight season. He remains a consistent weapon in 2021-22 while averaging 15.0 points and 10.8 assists over 33.3 minutes per game, earning his 12th trip to the All-Star Game.

The 36-year-old dealt with wrist and shoulder injuries during the 2021 postseason, but the only thing that actually kept him off the floor was being in the health and safety protocols for two games.

Paul was otherwise everything Phoenix could want in his first year, helping the team reach the NBA Finals after going 10 years without even a playoff berth. He averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 assists per game last season.

The production has continued in 2021-22 as the Suns look to bring home a championship.

The latest injury represents a setback, however, and puts more pressure on Devin Booker to carry the offense. Cameron Payne and Elfrid Payton should see extra playing time at point guard until Paul returns to full fitness.