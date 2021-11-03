Suns' Deandre Ayton Ruled out for Pelicans Game with Leg Injury

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton suffered a right leg contusion in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Monty Williams told reporters.

It's unclear when he might return.

The 23-year-old hurt his right leg in the third quarter against the Cavaliers, and he was later subbed out and never returned.

With Ayton sidelined, JaVale McGee will be tasked with filling the center void. Jalen Smith and Frank Kaminsky should also see more playing time in the Arizona product's absence.

Ayton has been quite durable for the Suns since being drafted first overall in 2018. While he was suspended for 25 games during the 2019-20 season after testing positive for a banned substance, he only missed 24 other games through his first three seasons.

He took a big step forward during the 2020-21 campaign and was a key player in the Suns' run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds on 65.8 percent shooting in the postseason.

Despite his best efforts, though, he and the Suns were unable to reach an agreement on a rookie contract extension before the Oct. 18 deadline. Phoenix now risks losing him as he will become a restricted free agent next summer.

The Suns are a disappointing 2-3 to begin the 2021-22 season. They'll need Ayton healthy to better their standing in the Western Conference.