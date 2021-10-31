Warriors' Draymond Green: NBA Is More Enjoyable 'Without All Those Bulls--t Calls'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green is enjoying the start to the 2020-21 season. But it's for a reason other than the team's 5-1 record.

"Can I also say how satisfying it's been to watch the game of basketball without all those bulls--t calls," Green said, according to ESPN's Nick Friedell. "I'm sorry, I'm not supposed to curse in interviews, right? Can I say how satisfying it is to watch the game without all those terrible calls. Guys cheating the game and grabbing guys and getting the foul. I've been really enjoying watching basketball this year."

He added: "I kind of had stopped watching the NBA a bit because it was just too flailing and flopping and guys cheating the game and getting free throws. So I think that's been great. I would be remiss if I didn't mention that because I think that's been fantastic."

The NBA updated its rulebook this summer and implemented rules against offensive players initiating contact or flopping while trying to draw fouls.

Green added that those rule changes are being felt by the players because "you don't have guys doing the garbage to try and draw fouls anymore." Warriors teammate Stephen Curry concurred, saying that the fans and defensive-minded players are "loving" the rule changes.

Green continued by mentioning Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden as one of the players who took advantage of the way fouls were called in the past, saying the former Houston Rockets star is "one of the best" at driving and drawing calls.

Players like Harden are shooting far fewer free throws this season. The three-time scoring champion is averaging 5.7 free-throw attempts through six games this season, which is down from the 7.3 he averaged during the 2020-21 campaign.

However, some players are still seeing plenty of calls go their way this season. For example, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 10 free-throw attempts per game, while Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid and Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert are averaging 8.8 free-throw attempts per game.

It's not necessarily surprising that Green is happy with the updated rules. He's one of the most defensive-minded players in the NBA and has made the All-Defensive team six times and won the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year award.

While it's still early in the season, the quality of the product is far better than in previous seasons. If referees continue to call games like they have early on, teams like the Warriors should continue to benefit from those foul calls throughout the season.