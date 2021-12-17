T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Reportedly Enters NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Edwards is averaging 22.1 points on 43.4 percent shooting (36.0 percent from the three-point line) and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. He hasn't missed a game yet for Minnesota, which sports a 13-15 record.

The 20-year-old, who Minnesota took with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, led rookies with 19.3 points per game last year. He scored a season-high 42 points on two different occasions and averaged 23.8 points on 45.4 percent shooting after the All-Star break.

Without the rising NBA star, look for the Timberwolves to turn toward shooting guard Malik Beasley and small forward Taurean Prince to provide more minutes on the wing.

Minnesota is next in action Friday when it hosts the Los Angeles Lakers.

A timetable for Edwards' absence hasn't been announced.