Bucks Reportedly Scheduled to Visit White House Nov. 8 to Celebrate NBA Title

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks will celebrate their 2020-21 NBA championship at the White House on Nov. 8, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

The trip will come one day after Milwaukee plays at the Washington Wizards.

The Cleveland Cavaliers in November 2016 were the last NBA champions to meet with the president.

The annual tradition became far less common during Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump rescinded an invitation to the Golden State Warriors in September 2017 after star Stephen Curry and other Warriors said they wouldn't want to go if the opportunity presented itself. Trump's proclamation prompted a famous retort from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

The trend spread across multiple leagues as teams sent smaller player delegations or skipped the event altogether.

After Joe Biden was elected to succeed Trump in the Oval Office, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported the Los Angeles Lakers were hopeful of making the trek to the White House to commemorate their 2019-20 championship.

However, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported in April that scheduling issues and COVID-19 protocols provided too many logistical challenges to make it a reality.

In July, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters a formal invitation would likely be forthcoming for the Bucks after they beat the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals.

"I'm sure we will invite them to the White House," she said. "We don't have a scheduled meeting quite yet. I'm sure they're celebrating on their own today."