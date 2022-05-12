Otto Porter Jr. Ruled Out for Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game 5 with Foot Injury

AP Photo/John Hefti

Golden State Warriors forward Otto Porter Jr. has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's Game 5 against the Memphis Grizzlies because of right foot soreness, according to Warriors reporter John Dickinson.

Porter played 12 minutes off the bench before exiting the game. He didn't score any points on 0-of-3 shooting with two personal fouls.

The 28-year-old had a solid bounce-back season with the Warriors after signing a one-year deal in the offseason, averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He also shot 37 percent from three-point range.

Perhaps most importantly, Porter appeared in 63 games, the most since 2017-18.

Injuries severely limited the forward over the past few years.

Porter played just three games with the Orlando Magic last season before suffering a foot injury that took him off the court, while back problems held him to just 25 games with the Chicago Bulls last year. Before that, the veteran was limited to just 54 games over parts of three seasons with the Bulls after a 2019 trade with the Washington Wizards.

Though his scoring has dropped during his stint with the Warriors, his availability is a major plus as he developed into a valuable role player for a contender.

Golden State fortunately has other options if Porter is forced to miss more time. Jonathan Kuminga should see more action going forward.