Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey Rookie Contract Options Picked Up by 76ers

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Philadelphia 76ers announced Friday they have picked up the third-year option on Tyrese Maxey's rookie contract and the fourth-year option on Matisse Thybulle's rookie deal.

Both options are for the 2022-23 season.

Thybulle, 24, was Philly's first-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft and has become a key member of the rotation. While he isn't a starter, he's arguably one of the most impactful defensive players in the NBA, averaging 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in his career.

The steals are impressive considering Thybulle has played just 19.9 minutes per game, and nearly a block per game for a perimeter defender is wild.

Thybulle's upside is still tied to his jumper, however. He has made 32.9 percent of his three-pointers, keeping him from being the valuable three-and-D wing that teams covet. His defense is game-changing, but his offensive game leaves plenty to be desired.

Still, he's a key player off the bench, especially while Ben Simmons, one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, remains away from the Sixers.

Maxey, 20, has been thrust into starting duties in his second season with Simmons out of action. The team's 2020 first-round pick continues to show promise, averaging 14.4 points and 3.6 assists through five games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

His best role is running the second unit, which he'll do once Simmons returns or is traded. Like Thybulle, a lot of his ceiling will be tied to his perimeter shooting. Maxey is excellent at attacking the basket and finishing through traffic but is a 30.0 percent shooter from three, allowing defenders to sink off him.

Both Thybulle and Maxey are important role players for the Sixers. Picking up each player's option was a no-brainer.