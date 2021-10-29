LaMelo Ball's 3rd-Year Rookie Contract Option Exercised by Hornets

Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets have exercised LaMelo Ball's third-year rookie contract option, the team announced Friday.

The move doesn't come as a surprise, given the 20-year-old's performance thus far. He won the Rookie of the Year award last season and is on pace to surpass his 2020-21 numbers this season.

Ball has emerged as one of the best young players in the NBA. Through five games this season, he's averaging 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from deep.

When the Hornets selected Ball third overall in the 2020 draft, there were questions about his three-point shooting and defensive ability. He has proved his doubters wrong thus far, as he's shooting 36.6 percent from deep and averaging 1.6 steals in 56 career games.

Ball is starting to receive much more attention than he already had, and ESPN's Jay Williams recently even went as far as to say he could end up becoming the face of the league.

In addition to Ball, the Hornets also exercised P.J. Washington's fourth-year option.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington, 23, was drafted by the Hornets 12th overall in 2019. In three games this season, he's averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

The Hornets enter Friday's game against the Miami Heat tied for the best record in the Eastern Conference at 4-1. While much of the team's success can be attributed to Ball, several other players have been key contributors for Charlotte this season, including Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee.