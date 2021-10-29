NWSL Players Association: League Will Meet Demands After Paul Riley Investigation

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League Players Association announced Friday that the NWSL has agreed to its demands after recent allegations of sexual coercion and verbal abuse within the league:

The NWSLPA issued its demands Oct. 6, asking for transparency in a current investigation of sexual abuse and future investigations into sexual misconduct.

According to Jeff Carlisle of ESPN, the investigations will feature a five-person committee, including two representatives from the NWSLPA, one from the NWSL, one club representative and one jointly selected neutral party.

The NWSLPA also demanded to be included in the search for a new commissioner.

"Throughout the history of our sport, it is players who have blazed the trail of change," NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a statement. "We, as players, embrace this legacy. It is the call of our generation to make the game we love safer for future generations so that it reflects the best of our sport and the people in it."

Former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley was fired last month after former players alleged sexual coercion, per Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

OL Reign manager Farid Benstiti resigned in July, and in October a former player alleged he was verbally abusive, per Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post.

Washington Spirit manager Richie Burke was terminated in September after allegations of verbal abuse. Burke was initially reassigned to a front-office role but was fired following a third-party investigation.

Earlier this month, Lisa Baird resigned as commissioner and from her position on the U.S. Soccer board of directors.

The NWSLPA has pushed to feature player involvement to help prevent further issues within the league.

"Each of these demands is seen by the players as one step closer to the goal of taking our league back," NWSLPA president Tori Huster said.