Woj: Bulls' Patrick Williams Expected to Miss Season After Suffering Wrist Injury

Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a left wrist injury, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Williams suffered a perilunate dislocation that will require surgery, per Wojnarowski, although he could return in time for the playoffs.

The 20-year-old took a hard fall during Thursday's game against the New York Knicks and was ruled out.

Williams had started all five games this season, averaging 6.6 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

The 2020 fourth overall pick was inserted into the starting lineup for Chicago last year and finished with averages of 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 39.1 percent on three-point attempts and made the All-Rookie Second Team.

Though the Bulls struggled to a 31-41 record last year, they've been a pleasant surprise in 2021-22 with a 4-1 record thanks in part to the offseason additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan.

Their depth will be tested with Williams unavailable, especially in the frontcourt. Troy Brown Jr., Alize Johnson and Tony Bradley could see more playing time, although the team will likely lean on a smaller lineup with DeRozan playing down low.

Williams will also lose a key year of development as he tries to fulfill his potential.