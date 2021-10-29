Celtics' Jaylen Brown Says It's Been Harder to Recover from Games After COVID-19

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said his recovery from games hasn't been quite as good after he contracted COVID-19.

"Instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three," Brown told reporters Friday.

The Celtics announced Brown tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but he returned in time for the season opener. Though he described his symptoms as mild, he still suffered some effects.

"The most concerning was my breathing," he said ahead of the first game. "I had to really focus to get my breathing kind of back to normal."

The recovery issues could help explain the guard's inconsistency this season.

Brown exploded for 46 points in the first game against the New York Knicks but scored nine points two days later against the Toronto Raptors. After missing one game versus the Houston Rockets, he bounced back with 30 points against the Charlotte Hornets before being held to 13 in a loss to the Washington Wizards.

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Wednesday the contrast has been "mind-boggling."

Brown said Friday he told Udoka he hasn't felt the same physically since the COVID-19 diagnosis.

"It's mind-boggling to me, too," Brown said. "I was surprised that my body didn't respond the way it normally responds. I'm usually able to have that zip, that pop, flying up and down the court, but it wasn't there."

The 25-year-old is scoring 24.5 points per game, in line with the 24.7 points he averaged in 2020-21 when he earned his first All-Star selection. The Celtics hope he can get back to his consistent production after the team's 2-3 start.