Bruins' Taylor Hall Calls NHL Culture an 'Old Boys' Club' After Kyle Beach Report

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Bruins winger Taylor Hall said hockey culture, which he described as an "old boys' club," must change based on the details released from the investigation into sexual abuse allegations made by former Chicago Blackhawks forward Kyle Beach against then-Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

Hall discussed the situation in his press conference after Thursday night's game against the Carolina Hurricanes:

Beach, who was previously only known as John Doe in court documents filed as part of a lawsuit against the Blackhawks, revealed Wednesday he was the player who accused Aldrich of sexual abuse during the team's 2010 playoff run in an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead.

"I've been a survivor, I am a survivor. And I know I'm not alone. I know I'm not the only one, male or female. And I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it's destroyed me from the inside out. And I want everybody to know in the sports world and in the world that you're not alone. That if these things happen to you, you need to speak up. Because there are support systems."

The report found that Blackhawks did little to address Beach's allegations, including failing to notify the police. Aldrich departed the organization in the offseason and went on to volunteer with a high school hockey team. In 2014, he was sentenced to nine months in jail for sexually assaulting a student at the school.

Beach has received an outpouring of support from the hockey community since coming forward, including several current players applauding him for his courage.

"I'm shocked and it's a terrible thing that has happened," Rangers winger Mika Zibanejad said. "I really feel for him and the victims. It takes a lot of courage to come out and tell his story. Just a terrible situation that shouldn't happen."

Sharks center Logan Couture added: "It's pretty devastating to hear the details and what he went through. I feel for him, and hopefully this will let him heal. And obviously it's not a situation that anyone wants to deal with—especially in this game. Hopefully something like this never happens again."

He's also received support from outside hockey. Former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, who was among the victims of sexual assault by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, posted a message to Beach on social media:

Meanwhile, those involved in the decision to allow Aldrich to remain with the Blackhawks for the remainder of the 2010 playoffs, which culminated with the team winning the Stanley Cup, have faced the fallout of the report's damning details.

Chicago president of hockey operations Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac, the last two front-office executives still with the team from 2010, departed the organization. Joel Quenneville, the team's coach in 2010, resigned from his role as the Florida Panthers' head coach.

In addition, Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz requested Aldrich's name be removed from the Stanley Cup on Friday.