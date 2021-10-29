Warriors' Steve Kerr on NBA Not Rewarding Foul-Hunting: 'I Love What I'm Seeing'

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is more than a little pleased with the NBA's rule changes that have cracked down on foul-hunting tactics.

"You're seeing some players try to draw fouls that maybe they would have gotten the last few years, and they're not being rewarded for that," Kerr continued. "And I think there's a purity to it that I'm seeing right now. We've seen [Stephen Curry] even a couple of times pump fake, start to jump into his guy and then realize, 'Oh, I'm not gonna get that." And he moves the ball on."

Players jumping into their defenders after getting them off the ground had been one common foul-drawing move. Another one was dribbling up the court and slowing down in front of a trailing defender, looking to draw contact. The league placed a big emphasis on having officials not call fouls on such tactics in the offseason.

While Kerr is a fan, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden—a serial abuser of foul-hunting tactics throughout his career—seems less enthused.

"I'm not the type to complain about it. I ask every official if they see a foul, just call a foul," he told reporters Sunday. "Sometimes I feel like coming into a game it's already predetermined. I already have that stigma of getting foul calls—a foul is a foul no matter what league it is."