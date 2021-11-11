Draymond Green out for Warriors vs. Timberwolves with Thigh Injury

AP Photo/Nate Billings

The Golden State Warriors declared forward Draymond Green out for the remainder of his team's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a right thigh contusion.

He exited the game with 6:29 left in the third quarter, when his team led Minnesota 79-63. Juan Toscano-Anderson replaced Green, who had seven points, six assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 21 minutes.

The three-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist posted 7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his 10th NBA season, all of which have been with the Warriors.

Green's accolades also include six appearances on the All-NBA defensive teams and the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016-17.

The 31-year-old entered the league after the Warriors selected him No. 35 overall in the 2012 NBA draft out of Michigan State. After two seasons off the bench, he joined the starting lineup for the 2014-15 season.

He proceeded to help lead the Warriors to five straight Western Conference titles and three NBA Finals championships. The ex-Spartan's leadership and work on both ends helped pave the way for that to happen.

Losing Green for any amount of time would be a tough blow for a Warriors team looking to make the playoffs after missing the postseason the last two years, as his unique skill set and versatility are difficult to replace.

Still, the Warriors have frontcourt depth, and head coach Steve Kerr can opt for a few different power forward options if Green has to miss time, including Toscano-Anderson, Andre Iguodala, Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica.

Golden State's next game is Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls.