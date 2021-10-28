Kyle Beach: 'My Battle Is Really Just Beginning' As Blackhawks Try to Destroy My Case

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Kyle Beach thanked those who provided him with "endless love and support" after he revealed he was the "John Doe" who said former video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010.

Beach released a statement Thursday that read in part: "Although the results of the private investigation have been released, and the Blackhawks have apologized, my battle is really just beginning as the Blackhawks continue to attempt to destroy my case in court."

Beach revealed himself as the player during an interview with Rick Westhead of TSN.

"The only way I can describe it is that I felt sick," Beach said when discussing the reality that Aldrich remained with the organization. "I felt sick to my stomach. I reported this and I was made aware that it made it all the way up the chain of command ... and nothing happened. It was like his life was the same as it was the day before."

He also said he was "scared" and "fearful" in part because he "had my career threatened."

The NHL announced it fined the Blackhawks $2 million after the investigation conducted by the law firm of Jenner & Block ended.

General manager Stan Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned, and the organization released a statement saying team officials "did not live up to our own standards or values in handling these disturbing incidents."

Reid Schar, who is a partner at Jenner & Block, said Chicago's senior executives were aware of the allegations on May 23, 2010, but did not take action until after the team's run to the Stanley Cup title.

"The decision to take no action from May 23rd to June 14th had consequences," he said while saying Aldrich also made sexual advances on a Blackhawks intern.

Chicago released another statement following Beach's interview with Westhead that praised him for coming forward and noted "it was inexcusable for the then-executives of the Blackhawks organization to delay taking action regarding the reported sexual misconduct. No playoff game or championship is more important than protecting our players and staff from predatory behavior."

NBC Chicago reported Beach filed a lawsuit against the organization this year, although the Blackhawks have filed motions to dismiss it.