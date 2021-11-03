Packers' Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19, Out vs. Chiefs

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed to reporters on Wednesday.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported Rodgers is unvaccinated. When asked during an August press conference whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, Rodgers replied, "Yeah, I've been immunized."

Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported Rodgers "petitioned" the NFL to allow an "alternate treatment" in place of receiving an approved vaccination. Per Demovosky, the league rejected that request "after a lengthy back and forth" and has considered Rodgers to be unvaccinated since.

When asked about Rodgers' vaccination status, LaFleur refused to confirm the quarterback is unvaccinated.

Rodgers, 37, has completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns, three interceptions and 7.3 yards per attempt for the 7-1 Packers.

The 16-year veteran has been the team's starting quarterback since 2008, amassing a 133-64-1 regular-season record and leading the Pack to a Super Bowl XLV victory.

Along the way, Rodgers has made nine Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams. The three-time NFL MVP also turned in one of the greatest individual statistical seasons in league history when he threw a career-high 45 touchdown passes and had 9.2 yards per attempt in 15 games for the 15-1 Packers in 2011.

The ex-Cal star has been under center for all but 18 games since 2008, with the bulk of his absences coming in the 2013 and 2017 seasons.

Rodgers suffered a fractured left clavicle after a sack from the Chicago Bears' Shea McClellin in 2013 and missed seven games. Four seasons later, a fractured right collarbone following a hit from the Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Barr forced him off the field for seven more games.

He returned in Week 15 but sat in Weeks 16 and 17 after the team was eliminated from playoff contention following a 31-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Packers didn't fare well sans Rodgers either time, going 2-4-1 in 2013 and 3-6 in 2017.

Green Bay will turn to Jordan Love as the backup.

The Pack stunned the NFL world by picking Love, the ex-Utah State star, 26th overall in the 2020 draft. The team traded up from No. 30 to get him.

Love, who stands at 6'4" and 219 pounds, completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 60 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three years for the Aggies. His first NFL action was in mop-up duty of a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 12. He completed five of seven passes for 68 yards.