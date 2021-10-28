Ja Morant Says It Took Averaging 35 Points for Him to Receive All-Star Recognition

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant got off to a hot start this season, averaging 35 points through three games, and the third-year point guard thinks it's helping him get the respect he always deserved.

"I feel like it took me averaging 35 points a game to finally get some All-Star recognition," Morant told Yahoo Sports. "But I really can’t speak too much on that. I feel like my chip will never leave."

Morant said he was disappointed he wasn't selected to the All-Star Game in his first two seasons, but it forced him to focus less on individual recognition and concentrate on his team's success.

"I was in position to be an All-Star my first two years and didn't make it. That bothered me a lot," Morant continued. "So I just stopped focusing on that and just focusing on my play. I'm a winner, and that's the main goal. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself. I just got to control what I can control, and that's my play on the floor."

The Grizzlies are 2-2 and coming off a 116-96 blowout loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Memphis wraps up a four-game road trip Thursday against the Golden State Warriors.

Morant had 17 points in Wednesday's loss, dropping his average to 30.5 points. He added 10 assists for his second double-double of the year, but he also had a season-high nine turnovers.

Led by Morant, the Grizzlies have a young core that gained valuable experience in last year's postseason run. Memphis fell to the Utah Jazz in the first round of the playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State in the play-in tournament.

If Morant can continue to play at a high level, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Grizzlies make a second straight trip to the postseason.