Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Ruled Out vs. Pacers with Ankle Injury

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers with a sore ankle.

He had two points, two rebounds and three blocks before exiting.

Now in his fourth NBA season, Robinson missed more than half of last year with injuries. After suffering a foot injury back in March, he took to social media to vent his frustrations.

"Soon as I start to get back to myself this happens I watched the video a few times that was some bs," he tweeted.

He wound up missing the team's final 31 games, including the entire first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Robinson entered play Monday averaging 7.2 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

He had missed just one of the team's first 13 games, sitting out a Nov. 8 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers because of a strained hip flexor.