Kristaps Porzingis' X-Rays Negative After Ankle Injury in Mavericks' Loss to Cavs

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis suffered an ankle injury during a 114-96 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reported after the game that Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said X-rays on Porzingis' ankle came back negative and he will be evaluated on Tuesday.

Porzingis had nine points and five rebounds in 27 minutes prior to exiting.

The 26-year-old left Dallas' game against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 26 due to lower back tightness. He missed five games with the injury before returning on Nov. 6 against the Boston Celtics, scoring 21 points in a 107-104 win.

Porzingis seemed to be settling into a groove prior to Monday's injury. In 13 games this season, he's averaging 20.1 points and 8.1 rebounds.

A former All-Star, the Latvian has struggled with injuries. He has played in at least 70 games just once during his six-year career, that being his rookie season with the New York Knicks. He's played in less than 60 games in each of the last four seasons.

Porzingis was acquired by the Mavericks during the 2018-19 season. He missed that entire year due to a torn ACL he suffered the previous season, which was his lone All-Star year. During his return in the 2019-20 season, he averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 57 games.

He was limited to 43 games in 2020-21 but had another solid year of production with 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks. However, he faded in the playoffs and averaged just 13.1 points as the Mavericks lost in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers.

When healthy, Porzingis is Dallas' No. 2 scoring option behind star guard Luka Doncic and its best frontcourt defender. Losing him for any amount of time is a big setback for the Mavericks.

Fourth-year point guard Jalen Brunson was inserted into the starting lineup in Porzingis' absence, and he's provided a scoring boost for Dallas. The Villanova product is the team's third leading scorer, averaging a career-high 15.1 points.

With Porzingis sidelined, centers Dwight Powell, Boban Marjanovic and Moses Brown will all see increased minutes in the frontcourt to replace his production on both ends of the floor.