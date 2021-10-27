Report: Nuggets' Nikola Jokic's Knee Injury Has 'Nothing Structurally Wrong'

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Denver Nuggets star big man Nikola Jokic's status for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks is uncertain after his knee collision in Tuesday's loss to the Utah Jazz.

But it appears that the reigning NBA MVP avoided major injury. The Denver Post's Mike Singer reported Wednesday that Jokic is experiencing some soreness, but "there's nothing structurally wrong."

Singer added that he expects Jokic to be listed as questionable for Friday's game with a right knee contusion, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he sits considering the conservative nature of the Nuggets.

Jokic left Tuesday's game after he banged knees with Jazz center Rudy Gobert in the second quarter. He poured in 24 points, six rebounds and six assists while making eight of nine shots in 15 minutes before his injury. Denver head coach Michael Malone said he made the decision not to let Jokic reenter the game.

"What I have learned about Nikola is, if you leave it up to Nikola, he is going to play every game," Malone told reporters Tuesday. So sometimes I have to make decisions for him, and it makes no sense for me when he told me it feels a little weak for him to play in the second half."

Through four games, the Nuggets are currently 2-2. Jokic's numbers are pretty close to his MVP production, as he leads Denver with averages of 26.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Jokic has had to shoulder more of the offensive load this season as the Nuggets are without star guard Jamal Murray, who tore his ACL in April.

If Jokic is unable to play Friday, it would likely mean more minutes for veteran forwards Jeff Green and JaMychal Green. Will Barton is the team's second-leading scorer at 16.3 points. Michael Porter Jr., who averaged 19.0 points last season, will also have to pick up his play. He's off to a slow start this year with 11.5 points per game.