Lakers' LeBron James Out vs. Thunder, Will Miss 2nd Straight Game with Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers might be without their top two players for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James has been ruled out for the second straight game as he deals with a sore ankle. Anthony Davis is listed as questionable with a sore right knee after injuring it during Tuesday's win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters prior to Tuesday's game that they were taking a "marathon approach" to managing James' workload.

While James missed 26 games last season with a sprained right ankle, Vogel said the current issue is a "different spot" and a "different injury."

Davis injured his knee late in the fourth quarter when he banged his knee into the Spurs' Dejounte Murray while they were both going for a rebound after a missed free throw. The eight-time All-Star remained in the game and made the go-ahead tip-in with 61 seconds remaining in overtime.

“Getting a box-out, and then he was doing his job flying in, but I was still kind of planted on the ground, and he ran into my knee, like a little stinger,” Davis told reporters after the game. “Then started moving and it went away because I kept playing. Still felt it a little bit but finished the game. We’ll see how it is when I wake up tomorrow.”

Given the state of the Thunder, the Lakers may not need James and Davis to win.

Oklahoma City has lost its first four games and is being outscored by an average of 18.5 points per game. It's the only Western Conference team not averaging at least 100 points per game.

The Lakers will go for their third consecutive victory after starting the season with back-to-back losses.