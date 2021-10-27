Lakers' Anthony Davis Says Knee Injury Suffered vs. Spurs Was 'A Little Stinger'

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis suggested that the knee injury he suffered during Tuesday's overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs was not serious.

According to Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation, Davis referred to the injury as "a little stinger."

AD suffered the injury late in regulation when he knocked knees with a Spurs player, but he managed to play the entire overtime session.

