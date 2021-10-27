Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo Comes Out as Gay in Twitter Video

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo announced in a Twitter video Wednesday that he's gay, saying he's "been fighting my sexuality for six years."

Cavallo, 21, explained he's seeking nothing more than equal treatment while no longer having to hide his sexuality (via Scott Gleeson of USA Today):

"I'm a footballer and I'm gay. I have been fighting my sexuality for six years now and I am glad I can put that to rest. Growing up I always felt the need to hide myself because I was ashamed. Ashamed I would never be able to do what I loved and be gay. Being a closeted gay footballer, I've had to learn to mask my feelings in order to fit the mold of a professional footballer. ... Growing up being gay and playing football were just two worlds that hadn't crossed paths before. All I want to do is play football and be treated equally."

His announcement makes him the only player currently playing in a top-flight men's soccer league around the world who's publicly come out as gay, per CNN's Angus Watson.

Cavallo also posted a statement on Twitter:

Adelaide United manager Carl Veart released a statement in support of the midfielder.

"I have nothing but admiration and support for him, as do all the players and coaching staff," Veart said. "I want all my players to feel comfortable and happy being their own person, on and off the park. For Josh to be the best he can be and get the most out of his career, he needs the freedom to be himself and I fully support him."

He's also received numerous messages of support on social media from around the football world:

Cavallo played for two other Australian clubs, the Melbourne City youth side and Western United, before joining Adelaide in February. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Reds in May after a strong finish to the 2020-21 season.

Adelaide will kick off the new A-League campaign Nov. 20 when it visits HBF Park to take on the Perth Glory.