Stan Bowman Steps Down as GM of 2022 U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team

Stan Bowman is no longer the general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks or USA Hockey.

USA Hockey announced Bowman stepped down as the general manager of the 2022 Olympic men's hockey team Tuesday after resigning from his position with the Blackhawks as well.

"In light of what's happened today, I think it's in the best interests of USA Hockey for me to step aside," Bowman said. "I'm grateful to have been selected and wish our team the very best in Beijing."

This comes after the Blackhawks released the results of law firm Jenner & Block's investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former video coach Brad Aldrich. A former Chicago player said Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010.

Bowman and senior vice president of hockey operations Al MacIsaac resigned following the investigation.

Reid Schar, who is a partner at Jenner & Block, attended Tuesday's press conference and said senior leaders within the Chicago organization were made aware of the allegations on May 23 but decided not to take action until after the team's run to the Stanley Cup title.

"The decision to take no action from May 23rd to June 14th had consequences," he said while revealing Aldrich also made sexual advances on an intern with the team.

The NHL announced it fined the Blackhawks $2 million with $1 million going to "fund local organizations in and around Chicago community that provide counseling and training for, and support and assistance to, survivors of sexual and other forms of abuse."

Bowman released a statement and seemed to deflect some of the blame when he said, in part, "I relied on the direction of my superior that he would take appropriate action. Looking back, now knowing he did not handle the matter promptly, I regret assuming he would do so."

The Blackhawks wrote a letter to their fans that included the following section:

"It is clear the organization and its executives at that time did not live up to our own standards or values in handling these disturbing incidents. We deeply regret the harm caused to John Doe and the other individuals who were affected and the failure to promptly respond. As an organization, we extend our profound apologies to the individuals who suffered from these experiences. We must -- and will -- do better."

In March, USA Hockey announced Bowman would be the general manager of the 2022 Olympic team. He had also been with the U.S. Men's National Team Advisory Group since 2012 and had input in player and coaching decisions.