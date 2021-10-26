Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media Partners With Amazon, More for '12 Days of Christmas'

AP Photo/Randall Benton

Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Amazon are partnering to produce a holiday film titled "12 Days of Christmas," per Mia Galuppo of the Hollywood Reporter.

The film is about a man named Nick who wakes up to find he has a child just 12 days before Christmas. Nick never wanted children but has to learn on the fly as he gains a new kid every morning leading up to Christmas.

Curry's Unanimous Media has also announced several other films recently, including "Black Brother, Black Brother," which is based on a fencing novel, and a documentary titled "Cancer Alley," which follows a community in Southern Louisiana that is near an estimated 150 petrochemical facilities.