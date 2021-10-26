X

    Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media Partners With Amazon, More for '12 Days of Christmas'

    Erin WalshOctober 26, 2021

    AP Photo/Randall Benton

    Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Amazon are partnering to produce a holiday film titled "12 Days of Christmas," per Mia Galuppo of the Hollywood Reporter

    The film is about a man named Nick who wakes up to find he has a child just 12 days before Christmas. Nick never wanted children but has to learn on the fly as he gains a new kid every morning leading up to Christmas. 

    Curry also confirmed the report:

    Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30

    Another ☝🏽 from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnanimousMedia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnanimousMedia</a> coming just in time for the holiday season 🎁🎄 12 Days of Christmas will hit ya in the feels with a fun take on dad life and parenthood..Can't wait for y'all to see this one! <a href="https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmazonStudios</a> 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/iG8ag2GhIx">https://t.co/iG8ag2GhIx</a>

    Curry's Unanimous Media has also announced several other films recently, including "Black Brother, Black Brother," which is based on a fencing novel, and a documentary titled "Cancer Alley," which follows a community in Southern Louisiana that is near an estimated 150 petrochemical facilities. 

