Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media Partners With Amazon, More for '12 Days of Christmas'October 26, 2021
Stephen Curry's Unanimous Media and Amazon are partnering to produce a holiday film titled "12 Days of Christmas," per Mia Galuppo of the Hollywood Reporter.
The film is about a man named Nick who wakes up to find he has a child just 12 days before Christmas. Nick never wanted children but has to learn on the fly as he gains a new kid every morning leading up to Christmas.
Curry also confirmed the report:
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Another ☝🏽 from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnanimousMedia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnanimousMedia</a> coming just in time for the holiday season 🎁🎄 12 Days of Christmas will hit ya in the feels with a fun take on dad life and parenthood..Can't wait for y'all to see this one! <a href="https://twitter.com/AmazonStudios?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmazonStudios</a> 🎥 <a href="https://t.co/iG8ag2GhIx">https://t.co/iG8ag2GhIx</a>
Curry's Unanimous Media has also announced several other films recently, including "Black Brother, Black Brother," which is based on a fencing novel, and a documentary titled "Cancer Alley," which follows a community in Southern Louisiana that is near an estimated 150 petrochemical facilities.