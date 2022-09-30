DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Patriots Fantasy Outlook After Mac Jones' Injury

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots will have to cope without quarterback Mac Jones this weekend after he was been ruled out of Sunday's matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The Patriots and fantasy players relying on the team's primary pass-catchers will turn their attention toward Brian Hoyer after this setback. He doesn't have the same ceiling as the rookie, which will in turn impact the fantasy value of pass-catchers DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers.

DeVante Parker and Jakobi Meyers

There are worse backup situations than Hoyer seeing how he has been in the league since 2009 and even has a season with more than 3,000 passing yards on his resume. If nothing else, he can provide veteran leadership and the ability to get the ball to his playmakers.

That is welcome news for fantasy players relying on Parker, who should view his role in their lineups the same way even if Jones is sidelined.

While Parker isn't going to put up the exact same numbers without the starter, his production shouldn't fall off a cliff. Hoyer will look to keep the offense afloat by using him as a safety valve on crossing routes and underneath options, which should work in point-per-reception leagues.

The Louisville product isn't far removed from the 2019 season when he posted 1,202 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches and is probably the most proven wide receiver on the Patriots roster. Look for him to remain involved even without Jones.

Still, he's been boom-or-bust this season. Consider him a WR4.

Meyers is hardly a sure thing himself, but he impressed at times last year on his way to 866 receiving yards in just his third season in the league. While the two career touchdowns entering the 2022 campaign is of some concern, Meyers is still someone who figures to see a number of passes every game.

He's also been far more consistent in his two games this season, racking up 13 catches on 19 targets.

At this point, fantasy players should probably take more of a wait-and-see approach given the lack of touchdowns and his own injury concerns, but the North Carolina State product may still be a flex option even with Hoyer.

You likely have better options, however.