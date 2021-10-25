Ken Griffey Jr. Joins Mariners' Ownership Group; 1st Player to Do So in Team History

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. joined the Seattle Mariners ownership group Monday, becoming the first former player in team history to hold partnership interest in the club.

“As I said in my Hall of Fame speech, I’m very proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Griffey said in a statement. “I’m excited for this incredible opportunity to join John and the rest of the Mariners partnership group. This is a dream come true because of the relationship I’ve always had with the team, its fans, and the city of Seattle. I view this as another way to continue to give back to an organization and community that has always supported me, and my family. I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to this organization’s success in any way possible.”

Griffey played his first 11 seasons and 13 overall with the Mariners.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.