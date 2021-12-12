Knicks' RJ Barrett Enters Health and Safety Protocols, Won't Play vs. Bucks

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

New York Knicks swingman RJ Barrett has been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols and will miss Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

New York City requires resident athletes to be vaccinated to play, so it's known that Barrett has been inoculated. He will need two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart to be eligible to return under the NBA's rules for vaccinated players.

It's unknown if Barrett is exhibiting any symptoms.

The Duke product has been healthy all season after playing all 72 games in 2020-21. He's been in the lineup for 25 of the Knicks' 26 games, averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. It's been a bit of an underwhelming output for a young scorer who many saw as a star in the making after a strong second NBA season.

The Knicks will rely more on Evan Fournier and Alec Burks with Barrett out. Immanuel Quickley is likely to take Barrett's place in the starting lineup, while Derrick Rose could also see additional time off the bench.

Kemba Walker, who has been taken out of the rotation by coach Tom Thibodeau, may wind up seeing some playing time as well.