Nikola Jokic Ruled Out for Nuggets vs. Jazz with Knee Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Utah Jazz after suffering a knee contusion.

Jokic went down after colliding knees with Jazz center Rudy Gobert, and he did not return to the game. He had 24 points, six rebounds and six assists in just 15 minutes before exiting.

The reigning NBA MVP has played at least 72 games during every year of his NBA career.

Jokic and Jamal Murray are the pillars around which the Nuggets are built, and they're already without Murray as he recovers from a torn ACL. Without Jokic, their offense loses its best shot creator and one of the most skilled big men of this generation. JaMychal Green will not be able to replicate much of what Jokic does on the floor.

If Jokic misses extended time, the Nuggets' postseason seeding may wind up taking a hit.