LeBron James Comments on Carmelo Anthony Passing Moses Malone on NBA Scoring List

LeBron James said it was "special" to see friend and Los Angeles Lakers teammate Carmelo Anthony pass Moses Malone for ninth place in NBA history in points scored Sunday night:

James, who is currently No. 3 on the all-time scoring list, was also excited that he could congratulate Anthony in person rather than messaging him.

Anthony scored 28 points in Sunday's win over the Memphis Grizzlies, giving him 27,423 career points. Next up on the list in Shaquille O'Neal, who scored 28,596.

James and Anthony have known each other since battling in high school and were both part of the 2003 NBA draft class. This is their first time playing together in regular-season games and LeBron is clearly enjoying the situation.

"If there's one person I know more than anybody on this team, it's him. We've been friends for over 20 years now," James said. "To have him here every day now, it's just a treat for me. It's an honor. It's a gift."

LeBron also praised the veteran's overall skill set, singling out his footwork while calling him "one of the best iso guys we have in the league."

One thing has still stood out to him over 19 years in the NBA.

"His shot is one of the most beautiful releases I've seen in NBA history," James said of Anthony. "I feel like it's going in every single time."

It's clear James is happy with the Lakers' offseason addition as both players look to add to their career accomplishments.