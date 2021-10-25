Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Passes Moses Malone For 9th on NBA's All-Time Scoring List

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star Carmelo Anthony moved up the all-time scoring chart, climbing to ninth place with a three-pointer in the third quarter Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The 37-year-old trailed Hall of Famer Moses Malone by 14 points entering the game.

Anthony is all but a lock for the Hall of Fame himself, with Basketball Reference listing his probability at 98.4 percent based on historical precedent. This week, he also earned a spot on the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

The absence of a championship nonetheless remains glaring, especially when comparing his resume to other legends of the game. Perhaps the 10-time All-Star will finally be able to cross that achievement off his career checklist with Los Angeles.

But Sunday's benchmark is another reminder of how Anthony is not just one of the greatest scorers of his generation but also one of the best ever in the NBA.