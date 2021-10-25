Stephen Curry Becomes 1st Player in Warriors History with 5,000 Career Assists

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry continues leaving his mark on the Golden State Warriors' record books.

The seven-time All-Star got five assists in the first half of Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings, giving him an even 5,000 for his career. No other Warriors player has reached that benchmark.

Guy Rodgers is second on Golden State's all-time list, finishing his career with 4,855 dimes. Curry leapfrogged him for first place in March.

The 33-year-old still has a long way to go to reach the NBA's best playmakers. He's now up to 5,002 assists after adding two more against Sacramento, which puts him 68th ahead of Joe Johnson.

Curry only needs 10,000 and change in order to overtake John Stockton (15,806) for the most ever.