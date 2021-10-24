Kyrie Irving Shown Support by Vaccine Mandate Protesters Outside Barclays Center

AP Photo/John Minchillo

A group of protesters showed their support for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving prior to the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. They stood outside Barclays Center and chanted, "No vaccine mandate, stand with Kyrie," per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Irving remains unvaccinated against COVID-19 and cannot play home games for the Nets because of New York City's mandate.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks announced prior to the season the team would not allow him to play in road games either as only a part-time participant for the 2021-22 campaign.

Youngmisuk noted some of the protesters were stopped by security after they pushed barriers and worked their way toward the entrance of the stadium.

"Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena," a Barclays Center spokesperson said. "Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently appeared on TNT's NBA Tip-Off and urged Irving to get vaccinated.

"I'd tell him to get vaccinated, first and foremost for himself and his family," Silver said. "Next, for his teammates and his community and also for the league that I know he cares so much about."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are vaccinated during this global pandemic are eight times less likely to contract COVID-19 and 25 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from it.