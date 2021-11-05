Celtics' Jaylen Brown Ruled Out vs. Heat with Hamstring Injury

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown left Thursday's game against the Miami Heat with hamstring tightness, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

The 25-year-old already missed time with a knee injury this season and dealt with a wrist issue that sidelined at times last year.

When healthy, Brown is one of Boston's key playmakers alongside Jayson Tatum and a primary reason the team has realistic hopes of making a playoff run in the Eastern Conference. His ability to defend multiple positions, attack off the bounce, hit from the outside and contribute on the glass makes him particularly valuable for the Celtics.

The California product was an All-Star last season with averages of 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game and has followed with 26.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

When Brown is sidelined, look for Tatum to shoulder more of the offensive responsibilities. Romeo Langford will likely see more time as well.