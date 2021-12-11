D'Angelo Russell Ruled out for T-Wolves vs. Cavs with Ankle Injury

AP Foto/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will miss Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers with right ankle soreness, the team announced.

This will be Russell's third straight game on the sidelines because of the ailment.

Russell has been largely a disappointment during his career with the Wolves, averaging 19.4 points and 6.1 assists on 41.3 percent shooting from the floor and 36 percent shooting from deep. Hopes that he could become an All-Star next to Karl-Anthony Towns do not seem to be panning out, and the team sent out their 2021 first-round pick as part of the deal.

The Ohio State product's continued injury woes aren't doing much to help the Timberwolves' seemingly losing cause with that deal.

Minnesota enters Friday's game with an 11-14 record, ninth in the Western Conference. With Russell sidelined, Ricky Rubio, Jordan McLaughlin and Ashton Hagans will have to continue to pick up the slack.