Brandon Ingram Won't Return for Pelicans vs. Thunder Because of Achilles Injury

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left Achilles soreness, per insider Marc Stein.

Ingram had zero points and two rebounds before exiting.

He is averaging 23.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 26 games during the regular season.

Unfortunately for Ingram, injuries have plagued him throughout his career. He has appeared in more than 62 games in a season only once through his first five seasons, as he made 79 appearances as a rookie with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016-17.

The Pelicans have been among the NBA's most disappointing teams this season, posting a 12-21 record while playing without Zion Williamson.

Losing Ingram will leave them without their two best players.