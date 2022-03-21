Jamal Crawford Retires from Basketball; Won 3 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards

Jamal Crawford Retires from Basketball; Won 3 NBA Sixth Man of the Year AwardsMarch 21, 2022
Jamal Crawford is stepping away from basketball. Crawford announced his retirement Monday on Twitter after 20 seasons in the NBA.
The 42-year-old spent last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019-20. He scored five points in his lone game with the Nets as a replacement player in the bubble.
The veteran sixth man has gone unsigned during the 2021-22 season.
“I don’t know if I have a timetable (to retire),” the guard said in October. “To be honest with you … I would think for me, it would probably be some point next season. It may not be the beginning of next season, maybe a team in the playoffs then or fighting for the playoffs later on in the season. Then at that point probably if it doesn’t happen, I would say that’s it.”
Crawford saw his playing time significantly dwindle in recent seasons. His most extended playing time recently came with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.
The Seattle native has played for nine teams during his NBA career, winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award three times (2014, '16, '18).
The former first-round pick out of Michigan finished his career averaging 14.6 points per game, across 1,327 total appearances (433 starts).