Jamal Crawford Retires from Basketball; Won 3 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Awards

Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images

Jamal Crawford is stepping away from basketball. Crawford announced his retirement Monday on Twitter after 20 seasons in the NBA.

The 42-year-old spent last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019-20. He scored five points in his lone game with the Nets as a replacement player in the bubble.

The veteran sixth man has gone unsigned during the 2021-22 season.

“I don’t know if I have a timetable (to retire),” the guard said in October. “To be honest with you … I would think for me, it would probably be some point next season. It may not be the beginning of next season, maybe a team in the playoffs then or fighting for the playoffs later on in the season. Then at that point probably if it doesn’t happen, I would say that’s it.”

Crawford saw his playing time significantly dwindle in recent seasons. His most extended playing time recently came with the Phoenix Suns in 2018-19.

The Seattle native has played for nine teams during his NBA career, winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award three times (2014, '16, '18).

The former first-round pick out of Michigan finished his career averaging 14.6 points per game, across 1,327 total appearances (433 starts).