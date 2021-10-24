Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle 1952 Topps Card Sells for $2M at Auction

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle trading card sold for a little more than $2 million at auction over the weekend.

The card received a near-mint grade of 8, which is an outstanding condition for a card of this age.

A similar card with a 9 grade went for $5.2 million at an auction in January.

Trading cards have seen a massive spike in value in recent years, with collectors taking advantage of the long-term investment opportunity.

Mantle made his first of 20 All-Star teams in 1952 and finished third in the MVP balloting at the age of 20.