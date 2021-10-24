NBA Trade Rumors: Hawks' Cam Reddish Being Monitored by Rival Execs

Adam Hagy/NBAE via Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks guard Cam Reddish could be a top trade target for NBA teams early in the 2021-22 season.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported "rival executives are monitoring his availability" after Reddish was on the trade block around the 2021 draft.

The third-year player is off to a hot start to the season while averaging 19.5 points through two games off the bench. He averaged 10.7 points across 84 games during his first two seasons combined.

