Buddy Hield Trade Rumors: Kings SG Is 'Going to Be Gone,' Says NBA Exec

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Buddy Hield is signed with the Sacramento Kings through 2023-24, but he might be on the move much sooner.

"Buddy's going to be gone," one NBA executive told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "They already traded him and had a done deal."

The Kings nearly traded Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope before the Lakers sent a similar package to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook, per Bill Oram, Shams Charania, and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"The decision left Sacramento management steaming," The Athletic reported.

