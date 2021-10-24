Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: 76ers Hope PG Becomes Happy or That Dame, Beal Is Available

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly still plan to only trade Ben Simmons for another star.

"These are Joel Embiid’s prime years, so they can't say they got draft picks for their second-best player," an executive told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "They're holding out hope he'll become happy again or one of the guys like Bradley Beal or Damian Lillard becomes available."

Simmons has returned to the team after holding out in the offseason, but he is reportedly "not mentally ready to play yet," per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 76ers won't give up on Simmons based on his impact on the court. The three-time All-Star has averaged 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game over his four full seasons in the NBA, earning first-team All-Defense honors in each of the past two years.

Team president Daryl Morey said the player won't be traded without a big return.

"Every day, we are going to expect Ben Simmons to be back here, or we trade him for a difference-maker," Morey said Thursday, per Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.

The 76ers had the best record in the Eastern Conference last season, and they remain a title contender this year thanks to the presence of Joel Embiid. Losing Simmons would be a major setback, but the team could stay among the NBA's elite with the addition of another superstar like Lillard or Beal.

Lillard was a major trade target for NBA contenders this offseason, but he recently clarified that he is staying with the Portland Trail Blazers.

"Everybody is saying what they think I’m thinking, and what they think I’m going to do, but like, I’m not leaving Portland, you know?" Lillard said ahead of the new campaign.

The 76ers could target fellow Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum instead, but Scotto reported that "wouldn't be enough" to deal Simmons.