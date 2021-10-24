Warriors News: Jonathan Kuminga Cleared to Return to Practice After Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly one step closer to getting one of their young players back from injury.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater reports Jonathan Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has been cleared to return to practice as he works his way back from a strained patella. Slater noted that Kuminga is still set to miss the next three games as part of his recovery.

Kuminga is known for reclassifying to the Class of 2020, forgoing his college eligibility and signing a one-year deal with the NBA G League Ignite. He was a five-star recruit and turned down offers from Duke and Kentucky, among other schools.

A versatile forward with strong defensive skills, Kuminga averaged 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in 13 games for the Ignite. But the 19-year-old is still a raw talent that likely will need some time to develop.

The Warriors are likely to continue leaning on their veterans while taking a slow and steady approach with their younger players. Rookie Moses Moody, who was also a lottery pick this year at No. 14, has only played nine total minutes in Golden State's first two games this year.

Golden State is hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, but it needs to get to back full strength. Star shooting guard Klay Thompson, who hasn't played in two years after tearing his ACL and Achilles, is reportedly expected to return to practice in about a month. Second-year center James Wiseman is still recovering from meniscus surgery.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Warriors will seek a 3-0 start to the season on Sunday in a road matchup against the Sacramento Kings.