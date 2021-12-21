Gordon Hayward Ruled Out for Hornets vs. Jazz Because of Back Injury

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will miss Monday's game against the Utah Jazz because of lower back discomfort.

The 12-year NBA veteran has posted 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists in his second season with the Hornets.

In 2020-21, Hayward averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists with Charlotte, who inked the former Butler star to a four-year, $128 million contract in free agency.

But it was an injury-shortened campaign that saw him play 44 games, as he suffered a season-ending right foot sprain against the Indiana Pacers on April 2. He clearly made a positive impact when he was on the court, though, helping the Hornets improve from 23-42 to 33-39. They were 24-20 with the 31-year-old playing.

That helped Charlotte earn a spot in its first-ever play-in tournament, but the Hornets were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Indiana Pacers in their opening game.

Still, Hayward has helped usher in a new era of hope for the Hornets, who will be guided into the 2020s by Rookie of the Year point guard LaMelo Ball. Hayward, Terry Rozier and others figure to complement the rising star as the Hornets look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Without Hayward, though, the Hornets will likely turn to offseason acquisition Kelly Oubre Jr. to start at small forward. He is averaging 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 29.0 minutes per game.

The former Kansas star, who spent 2020-21 with the Golden State Warriors and inked a two-year, $26 million deal for the Hornets last offseason, is in his seventh NBA campaign. Miles Bridges could also see more time at forward off the bench.