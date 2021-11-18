Tyler Herro Won't Play for Heat vs. Wizards with Wrist Injury

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss Thursday's game against the Washington Wizards with a wrist injury.

The 21-year-old posted 21.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

The Heat selected Herro with the 13th pick in the 2019 draft. He then proceeded to help the team reach the NBA Finals thanks to a scorching postseason that featured him averaging 19.2 points against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. He notably dropped 37 in Game 4.

The Kentucky product's second year ended with him averaging 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He started 15 of his 54 contests, shooting 43.9 percent from the field (36.0 percent from three-point range).

That campaign was hindered by three different injuries. Neck spasms kept him on the bench for seven games in January, a hip pointer sidelined him for three games in late February and a sore right foot kept him out for six games in late April and early May.

Herro is Heat's primary backup guard behind Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson. Without him, look for Miami to turn more toward Gabe Vincent (at the 1 or 2) or Max Strus (at shooting guard).

Victor Oladipo, who re-signed with Miami on a one-year deal this offseason, continues to rehab his right knee after getting surgery in May 2021. He'll add depth to the backcourt alongside Herro, Vincent and Strus when he's back, though he still lacks a return timeline.