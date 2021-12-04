X

    Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled out for T-Wolves vs. Nets with Tailbone Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIDecember 4, 2021

    AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

    Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets as he continues to nurse a tailbone contusion. 

    The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania first reported Towns would sit against Brooklyn. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported X-rays on Towns' back returned negative after he suffered a hard fall in Minnesota's loss to the Washington Wizards. 

    Towns, 26, has averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game so far this season. The multi-faceted big is also shooting 50.8 percent from the field and a career-best 44.2 percent from three. 

    Naz Reid will see a bump in playing time as long as Towns is sidelined. 

