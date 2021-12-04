Karl-Anthony Towns Ruled out for T-Wolves vs. Nets with Tailbone Injury

AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Friday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets as he continues to nurse a tailbone contusion.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania first reported Towns would sit against Brooklyn.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski previously reported X-rays on Towns' back returned negative after he suffered a hard fall in Minnesota's loss to the Washington Wizards.

Towns, 26, has averaged 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game so far this season. The multi-faceted big is also shooting 50.8 percent from the field and a career-best 44.2 percent from three.

Naz Reid will see a bump in playing time as long as Towns is sidelined.