Jordan Clarkson Ruled Out for Jazz vs. Nuggets Because of Knee Injury

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The Utah Jazz announced that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson will miss his team's home game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday with right knee soreness.

He's posted 15.5 points on 40.0 percent shooting (32.3 percent from three-point range) in 2021-22.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points during the 2020-21 regular season en route to winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. He also knocked down an NBA-high 89.6 percent of his free throws.

The seven-year veteran has played an integral role in Utah's stellar season as its sixth man. Thanks in part to his efforts, the 52-20 Jazz finished with the NBA's best record in 2020-21. The Los Angeles Clippers eliminated them in the second round of the playoffs.

The Jazz are already short-handed, with Donovan Mitchell (concussion protocol) and Rudy Gobert (left calf strain) out Wednesday. In addition, Joe Ingles is out for the season with a torn left ACL.

Now Clarkson is out. Sans that quartet, expect Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic to help carry the offense. Also, rookie wing Jared Butler could get more minutes, and the same goes for guard Trent Forrest, who will return after suffering a right ankle sprain.