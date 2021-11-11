Jimmy Butler Exits Heat vs. Lakers; Ankle Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

The Miami Heat announced that forward Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained right ankle during a road game Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers and will not return.

Butler entered Wednesday averaging 25.3 points on 53.0 percent shooting, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.1 steals in his 12th NBA season.

The 32-year-old posted 21.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and an league-high 2.1 steals last year for the Heat, who went to the 2020 NBA Finals and made a return trip to the postseason in 2021. Miami was swept by the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1.

Butler's fantastic two-way game has been a catalyst for the Heat's success, to the point where they went 33-19 with him during the 2020-21 regular season and just 7-13 without him. His 9.3 win shares per game ranked fifth in the NBA, per Basketball-Reference.

Butler missed time in 2020-21 for a few reasons, including 10 matchups because of the league's health and safety protocols, a pair of games because of a knee injury, two more with a sprained ankle, two with a sore ankle, one with a non-COVID-19 illness and two with lower back tightness.

This year's team has largely shined with Butler, as the Heat entered the Lakers game with a 7-3 record.

Butler left after playing all 12 first-quarter minutes, amassing seven points, a pair of steals and an assist.

Without Butler, the Heat will call upon other members of the rotation to fill the star's duties.

That may mean more usage for Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo. It could also mean more court time for players such as Caleb Martin.

Ultimately, losing Butler is a huge blow for the Heat, who could use the five-time All-Star back on the court as soon as possible. Miami's next game is Thursday on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers.