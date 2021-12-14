Nets' James Harden, Bruce Brown Enter NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

James Harden and Bruce Brown were placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday.

The Nets now have seven players in protocols but will have the minimum eight required players available on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, with Kevin Durant active after entering the evening questionable because of an ankle injury.

Harden, now in his second season with the Nets, has averaged 20.8 points on 40.4 percent shooting, 9.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds.

Brown, who's averaging 22.5 minutes a night, has posted a modest 6.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

With Harden out and Kyrie Irving still away from the team, Patty Mills will need to shoulder a significant workload as one of the team's primary ball-handlers alongside Durant.